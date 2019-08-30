East playground to open Sept. 3

After several weeks of conversation between Vestavia Hills City Schools and the Vestavia Country Club, the playground at Vestavia Hills Elementary East will re-open fully on Sept. 3.

Shortly before school began, the playground was temporarily closed except on Mondays after it was discovered that, due to the redesign of the course, golf balls were landing on the playground.

Recently, the VCC placed a ranger on the third hole in order to enforce the VCC's new "play rule" to keep golfers from hitting balls toward the playground.

"Vestavia Country Club officials and I have continued conversation over the past several weeks to discuss safety concerns affecting the Vestavia Hills Elementary East campus," Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a statement. "Vestavia Country Club has placed a ranger on the third hole of its golf course to monitor activity and ensure adherence to a recent rule change. The ranger will remain in place temporarily while Vestavia Country Club continues to develop a long-term plan. Given this assurance, we will open the East playground for students on Tuesday, September 3. I am appreciative of the leadership of Vestavia Country Club for their shared commitment to the safety of our children."

The VCC had released a statement on Aug. 9, addressing the situation:

"Vestavia Country Club has been an established member of the Vestavia community since 1949," the club said in a statement. "We have enjoyed our close proximity to the East school since our inception and are proud to have several generations of members who have graduated and/or have children currently enrolled. The club will continue to be a courteous and helpful neighbor and, most importantly, invested in the safety and future success of the Vestavia Hills City School system, our children and teachers, and our combined future as neighbors in the same community.

"Safety for our club community, and neighboring children, is a high priority for us all. Vestavia Country Club leadership has been and is currently in regular communications with VHCS Superintendent, Todd Freeman. Our shared goal is to ensure an acceptable resolution for both parties --to have a safe, enjoyable playground as well as a safe, enjoyable golf round for our members. This has been the case for many years. A great deal of investigative work with industry experts and VHSC administration officials is ongoing. To address the concerns raised by VHCS in the most immediate way, Vestavia Country Club imposed a “play rule” last Friday which further directs golfers to the green. Vestavia Country Club is committed to finding a solution and determining the origination of balls on the school property. We will continue to work in partnership with the VHCS system to determine the best long-term solution."