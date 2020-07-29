Drummer to play free concert on City Hall lawn

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Mark Seymour will be performing a concert at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Aug. 7 and 8. × 2 of 2 Expand Mark Seymour concert information. Prev Next

Drummer Mark Seymour will make an appearance on the City Hall lawn this month to entertain families before school begins.

Seymour will perform free family concerts on Aug. 7-8, both beginning at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged, and all who attend must have a ticket. Tickets will be emailed to families after they call to register, with each show limited to 30 families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest at 205-978-0158 to register.

A new online story time program, “Storytime Stars,” will also begin this month, taking place each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube. The show features Ms. Anjie and Ms. Lisa for stories, songs, puppets and learning fun for toddlers to pre-K kids.

Teens can enjoy several groups, including “Lauren’s Book Buzz” on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. on YouTube, and Art Group on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. on Zoom, where teens can draw, sketch or doodle and play drawing games.

There are also online programs for adults, including the “Summer Sips Series” on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. on YouTube, where guests can learn to make a frozen piña colada.

On Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., University of Alabama journalism professor Chris Roberts will lead a Zoom lecture titled “Truth, Lies and Media Literacy,” teaching guests how to sort fact from fiction in the digital age.

For a full list of events, visit vestavialibrary.org.