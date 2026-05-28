Drive-Out Breast Cancer tournament raises more than $115,000 for research

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama recently raised more than $115,000 during its 31st annual Drive-Out Breast Cancer golf tournament at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills.

The May 18 event brought together more than 90 golfers, sponsors and supporters to raise money for breast cancer research projects throughout Alabama.

According to the organization, the tournament is the BCRFA’s longest-running fundraising event and has raised nearly $3.5 million since it began in 1996.

Funds raised through the tournament support local breast cancer research efforts focused on diagnosis, treatment, prevention and other advancements aimed at improving outcomes for patients across the state.

“This event is an important part of the BCRFA’s legacy,” said Beth Davis, president and CEO of the organization. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community and everyone who helps make this event possible each year.”

This year’s tournament received support from sponsors including the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Renasant Bank and Tameron Automotive.

Founded in 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has invested approximately $17 million into breast cancer research statewide, with all funding remaining in Alabama.