Down Syndrome Alabama to offer football fashion event in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Former University of Alabama football coach Gene Stallings and his son, John Mark.

The Down Syndrome Alabama nonprofit is having a Football Fashions & Fun event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center next month on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Down Syndrome Alabama models will show off the latest fashions for football season in a fashion show at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by a spirit hour tailgate experience at 3:30 p.m. and a showing of the film “Do Right: The Stallings Standard” at 4:45 p.m.

The documentary captures the legacy of Gene Stallings, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who coached at Texas A&M University, the University of Alabama and the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals.

In addition to leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in its 1992 season, Stallings is known for his dedication to his family and advocacy for people with special needs, particularly his late son, John Mark, who had Down syndrome.

Tickets for the Football, Fashions & Fun event cost $10 and can be obtained here. For more information, or to become a sponsor, dsaloffice@gmail.com.