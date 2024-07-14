Dolly Ridge Road to be temporarily closed for drainage pipe replacement

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This shows the part of Dolly Ridge Road that will be closed for a drainage pipe replacement July 17-31, 2024.

The city of Vestavia Hills is temporarily closing Dolly Ridge Road for a couple of weeks for a drainage pipe replacement near Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.

The road closure is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 17, and conclude on or before July 31, the city said.

The pipe replacement will be taking place on a section of Dolly Ridge Road near the entrance drive to the school and in front of the old New Merkel House. Through traffic will not permitted, so there will not be access from Cahaba Heights Road to U.S. 280, or vice versa. The road will be open only to residents who live in that area, city officials said.

See recommended detour routes to get between U.S. 280 and Cahaba Heights Road here: