Dogwood Luncheon and Fashion Show returns to Vestavia Hills Civic Center

× Expand Submitted Dogwood Luncheon

The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board will host the Dogwood Luncheon and Fashion Show on Wednesday, April 8, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for a silent auction, followed by the fashion show, presentation and luncheon at 11 a.m. The event will showcase spring styles from local boutiques and clothiers, with WBRC 6 news anchor Clare Huddleston serving as emcee.

Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance via Venmo at @vh-dogwood or by check. Attendees should include their name and, if purchasing multiple tickets, the names of those to be seated together.

For more information, email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com.