Dogwood Days and Callie Day popup market set for March 14 in Cahaba Heights

Cahaba Heights will celebrate Dogwood Days on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the Cahaba Heights business district.

During the event, participating merchants will invite visitors to explore local boutiques, spas, restaurants and other businesses while offering opportunities to register for a locally themed prize. Guests may enter to win by registering at any participating business.

In conjunction with Dogwood Days, the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, Postmark Paris Antiques and Calista Esthetics will host the Callie Day Popup Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oliver Place, located on the grassy area at 3258 Cahaba Heights Road.

The popup market will feature local artists, with vendor space limited and open to artists only. Organizers note there will be no food trucks at the market.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CahabaHeightsLocal.