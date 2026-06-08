Doc Magic brings juggling, laughs and illusions to summer library program

Children and families will have two opportunities to catch the Doc Magic Variety Show on Thursday, June 11, as entertainer Dewayne Reynolds brings a mix of magic, juggling and comedy to the Vestavia Hills area.

The first performance will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. A second performance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Park Elementary School.

Reynolds, also known as Doc Magic, combines sleight-of-hand tricks, juggling demonstrations and audience interaction to create a fast-paced show designed for children of all ages. Organizers say the performances are filled with humor and hands-on entertainment that keeps young audiences engaged.

The programs are free and open to families as part of the library's summer programming lineup.