Doc Magic brings juggling, laughs and illusions to summer library program

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Children and families will have two opportunities to catch the Doc Magic Variety Show on Thursday, June 11, as entertainer Dewayne Reynolds brings a mix of magic, juggling and comedy to the Vestavia Hills area.

The first performance will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. A second performance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Park Elementary School.

Reynolds, also known as Doc Magic, combines sleight-of-hand tricks, juggling demonstrations and audience interaction to create a fast-paced show designed for children of all ages. Organizers say the performances are filled with humor and hands-on entertainment that keeps young audiences engaged.

The programs are free and open to families as part of the library's summer programming lineup.