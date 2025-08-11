Discover Girl Scouts at Green Flag Weekend events across area

Families are invited to experience the adventure of Girl Scouting during Green Flag Weekend, a series of free, family-friendly events hosted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Open to all girls in grades K-12, these events offer a hands-on introduction to the Girl Scout experience — no membership required. Activities include science experiments, art and engineering projects, pony rides, archery, and s’mores.

“This is a welcoming first step into a space where every girl can feel seen, inspired, and excited to try something new,” said Karen Peterlin, CEO of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.

Local Event Times and Locations

Hoover: 10 a.m. at Veterans Park

Trussville: 10 a.m. across from Veterans Memorial Park

Chelsea: 10 a.m. at Chelsea Public Library

Oak Mountain: 1 p.m. at Heardmont Park

Vestavia Hills: 1:30 p.m. at the Girl Scout DreamLab

Walk-ups are welcome, but registration is encouraged. RSVP by visiting girlscoutsnca.org, clicking the green banner at the top, selecting your location, and filling out a short form.

Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama serves more than 10,000 members across 36 counties, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.