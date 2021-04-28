Demand for counseling rises in response to challenges

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Beau Armistead. An office at Sojourn Counseling. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Beau Armistead. Beau Armistead, LPC, leader of Sojourn Counseling in Vestavia Hills. Prev Next

2020 brought many challenges, said Beau Armistead, leader of Sojourn Counseling in Vestavia Hills.

There was the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing tensions over race relations, highlighted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis which sparked protests across the country, and the polarizing debates over the 2020 presidential election.

“They are real stressors on families, neighbors, friends and churches,” Armistead said. “A good many of my clients come in week to week processing how to handle disagreements.”

Armistead said he’s seen an increase in demand for counseling during the pandemic, from people wondering what the world is going to be like, to those struggling to maintain relationships with people who differ on issues of how to handle COVID-19, race relations, politics or some other hot-button issue.

“I think everyone’s feeling it,” Armistead said.

Some people, he said, have struggled with how to handle these polarized times to the point where they have canceled plans with family because it’s “not worth it.”

At Sojourn, Armistead, who specializes in addressing trauma and PTSD, doesn’t address the specific issues, trying to convince his clients of the “right” viewpoint, but rather, how a client can handle themselves, and disagreements with others, he said.

The number of people asking for help with those issues and others was so large, Armistead now has a waiting list that is six to seven months long.

In addition to struggling with how to deal with other people, Armistead said he also sees clients wondering whether things will “get back to normal” anytime soon. But most people are just struggling with how to handle relationships that have suffered as a result of everything going on, he said.

“Everyone is unique,” Armistead said. “We encourage meaningful relationships, [and to] restore trust with one another. Don’t throw out all the good over … disagreement.”

Other stressors include the economy, the loss of jobs as a result of the pandemic, and working from home forcing some to spend more time with their significant other than they were before, Armistead said.

Armistead often tells his clients to eat, sleep and exercise, and to take part in what he calls “life-giving activities.”

“I believe that we’re mind, body and soul,” Armistead said. “Care for yourself in each of these ways.”

Armistead also encourages people to limit their time on social media, as it can be a “great stressor,” because there’s constant exposure to everything going on, along with the stress of comparing one’s life to someone else’s life or seeing a post that is upsetting.

He said that people definitely shouldn’t go to bed with a screen, as it does not lead to a good night’s sleep.

“I think a lot of people accidentally formed new habits during the pandemic,” Armistead said.

While the number of people seeking therapy has increased, Armistead said he also hopes to see the continual decline of the stigma attached to needing help with mental health.

“It’s not a bad thing; it’s a good thing,” Armistead said. “I think more and more people are seeing there’s a need.”

Armistead said one of the new treatments Sojourn is offering is neurofeedback, which helps restore brain waves to their optimal performance. It’s especially helpful for those suffering from concussions, anxiety and insomnia.

While Sojourn’s staff is booked up for counseling services, Armistead said neurofeedback is available. For more information, visit sojourn counseling.org.