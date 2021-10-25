Deck the Heights to keep similar format

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Shoppers peruse stores in Heights Village at Deck the Heights 2019.

Following the success of moving Deck the Heights to Saturday and making it more of an all-day event, this year’s iteration will follow the same format, organizer and business owner Katherine McRee said.

This year’s event, which allows people to take trolleys around to various businesses in Cahaba Heights, is set for Nov. 13. Pop-up shops will start to sell items at 10 a.m., and trolleys will run from 4 to 7 p.m. to various places throughout Heights Village in Cahaba Heights, McRee said.

DECK THE HEIGHTS

WHERE: Various retailers in Cahaba Heights

WHEN: Nov. 13, begins 10 a.m.

DETAILS: Trolleys run 4-7 p.m

The stops are the same as last year: Heights Village, Leaf & Petal, The Blue Willow, Birmingham Physical Therapy and flip-flops & what nots. Residents can shop at the stores, take advantage of special sales and holiday-themed activities.

Having the event on a Saturday spread out the crowds and allowed people to shop at different times, bringing in an estimated 2,000 people, McRee said.

Last year was the first year in the event’s history that Deck the Heights was held on a Saturday, mainly to spread out the crowds and to hopefully counteract the spread of COVID-19, McRee said in 2020. Following the success of last year’s event, it made sense to keep the same format this year, she said.

Deck the Heights started years ago as a way to highlight businesses in Cahaba Heights, specifically in the area of Heights Village, and attendance has grown each year, McRee said.