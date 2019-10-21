Deck the Heights returns for 3rd year

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The annual Deck the Heights trolley tour is returningto Cahaba Heights on Nov. 14. × 2 of 2 Expand Deck the Heights info. Prev Next

The annual Deck the Heights trolley tour is returning to Cahaba Heights for the third year in a row, following another successful year in 2018.

Katherine McRee, event leader and owner of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s, said this year’s event is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m.

While there were eight trolley stops last year, there will be five this year, McRee said, with children’s activities at each stop. The five stops are: Heights Village, Leaf & Petal, The Blue Willow, Birmingham Physical Therapy, and flip flops & what nots.

Each stop will also include food and beverages, McRee said, and Santa will be at Heights Village, giving away free Doodles Italian ice to those who fill up their passport. The passports are stamped at each stop, and guests can get on the trolleys at any of the five locations, McRee said.

Attendance has increased each year, with more than 500 people coming out last year, McRee said.

This year’s event will also feature a photo booth, singing “elves” on the trolley, a snow globe bounce house and a snow machine. Adults can enjoy pop-up shops at each stop, like creating Christmas ornaments at The Blue Willow.

Vestavia Belles will be on hand to greet guests as well. The event is free, though food, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase. The event is also in an entertainment district, allowing adult guests to take their alcoholic beverages outside, McRee said.