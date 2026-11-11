Deck the Heights celebrates 10 years with holiday fun across Cahaba Heights

× Expand Image courtesy of Cahaba Heights Local

Deck the Heights will return Saturday, Nov. 14, for its 10th year, bringing a day of holiday activities to Heights Village and businesses throughout Cahaba Heights.

Pop-up artists and shops will begin at 10 a.m. at Heights Village, with the main event running from 2-7 p.m. The free Heights Express trolley will make a continuous loop between participating locations from 2-8 p.m.

At Heights Village, families can visit Santa and a photo booth, watch performances at the NS Dance Stage, try a retro obstacle course and shop from pop-up artists. Flip Flops and What Nots will feature a Wave Mega Obstacle, snow machine and Christmas music.

Blue Willow and Retreat Day Spa will host a snow globe, holiday cutouts, a sports interactive, Domino’s Pizza samples and jazz music from Jerry Robbins. Murphree’s will offer a Wave Slide, Bendy’s and Christmas music.

Oliver Square and Oliver Place will feature Mason Music presented by Doodle’s, an interactive Whoville stage, a castle bounce house, trackless train and giant red chair. The Grinch and Buddy the Elf are also scheduled to visit. At Leaf & Petal, guests can make s’mores, hear strolling violinists and visit El ZunZun.

Other activities throughout the district include face painting, arts and crafts, live music, food and beverages. Most event activities, including the inflatables, train, Santa photo booth, children’s crafts and Heights Express, are free.

Parking will be available at Cahaba Heights Elementary, Philadelphia Baptist Church, Pipeline and behind Heights Village. Organizers are asking visitors to leave spaces directly in front of retailers and restaurants available for customers making shorter stops.

Deck the Heights is dog friendly, though pets are not allowed aboard the Heights Express. Cahaba Heights is also an entertainment district, allowing guests to carry beverages in designated entertainment cups. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

For more information, visit vhal.org.