Debate over proposed homes on Ridgedale Drive breaks out at planning and zoning meeting

The proposed rezoning of 3412 Ridgedale Drive from low-density residential units to a planned residential community district drew sharp opposition from neighbors at the Nov. 12 Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Scott Thomson, the property owner, is working with Jason Kessler and KADCO Homes to build four single-family homes on the property, which is about 1.25 acres and is situated directly behind El Poblano on Rocky Ridge Road.

Kessler spoke about the property at the meeting and said they would remove any existing structures and build four lots that back up to El Poblano, as well as building a new public street for access.

The homes are, right now, set to be between 2,800 and 3,000 square feet, Kessler said, and the group is planning on building buffers.

Both members of the public and members of the Commission took issue with some parts of the plan, and the Commission said part of the problem was the inability for members attending via Zoom to see plans. Concerns included traffic with the new street, the impact on the school system, drainage and the character of the neighborhood.

One resident expressed traffic concerns, especially with the recent addition of Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and the coming Publix where Western used to be. Parts of that road are in poor shape, he said, and he worries what the development would do to it.

Six nearby residents in total spoke at the meeting, all opposing the development.

Kessler said there is no stormwater retention on the lot, and they would install it, and said they’ve cut back on the density as low as they can. The impact to the school system with four homes should be minimal, he said.

The issue was carried over to the Dec. 10 meeting to allow the Commission to get more information and allow Kessler to respond.