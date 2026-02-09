Deadline for Leadership Vestavia Hills Class of 2027 applications is Feb. 18

× Expand Photo from Leadership Vestavia Hills Facebook page The Leadership Vestavia Hills Class of 2026 meets at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Oct. 13, 2025.

The deadline to apply to be in the Class of 2027 for Leadership Vestavia Hills is coming up Feb. 18.

Leadership Vestavia Hills is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of leadership in Vestavia Hills through networking relationships and educational experiences that inform, inspire and empower graduates to make a positive difference in the community.

Each year, 20 to 24 people are selected to be in a new class, and those class members commit to meet at least once a month for a full day of focusing on and learning about a particular topic or segment of the community. The full-day class sessions typically take place on a Thursday of each month. Participants also work in a project group outside of class and will have homework opportunities throughout the year. Regular class attendance is mandatory for graduation. Class members are asked to arrange their schedule around the monthly meeting dates. Each class starts around 8 a.m. and typically ends by 4:30 p.m.

At the end of the year, each project group will make a presentation about their project, and the implementation of the project may be longer than the class term.

Leadership Vestavia Hills seeks to gain representation from a cross-section of the community, including businesses, education, the arts, religion, government, community-based organizations and various ethnic and minority groups.

If selected, tuition to be a part of Leadership Vestavia Hills is $750, and fully payment is due by the date of orientation unless arrangements are made with the class coordinator. A very limited number of partial, needs-based scholarships are available, and scholarship requests must be made at the time of application. If a problem arises and a candidate cannot continue participation in the class after paying tuition, there will be a refund less the $140 expense for class materials by the first class meeting in September. Tuition is non-refundable after the first class meeting in September.

After graduation, alumni are expected to serve on a Leadership Vestavia Hills committee for the upcoming year, pay Leadership Vestavia Hills yearly dues and participate in two alumni activities each year. Yearly dues for graduates are $75, plus an optional extra $75 donation for a potential total of $150.

Go to the Leadership Vestavia Hills website to fill out an application.