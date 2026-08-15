Daughters Baking hosts Mom's Night Out cake building class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Daughters Baking

Daughters Baking will host a Mom's Night Out Adult Cake Building Class on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5:30-8 p.m. at its Mountain Brook Village storefront at 2812 Cahaba Road.

Owner Mallory Mason will guide participants through building the bakery's signature naked layer cakes. The featured flavor will be Raspberry Almond Layer Cake, made with almond cake, Chambord soak, raspberry preserves, Chambord buttercream and almond crumb. The recipe contains nuts.

Each participant will build a 5-inch layer cake and several 5-ounce cake cups to take home. The class focuses on assembling cakes rather than baking them and is open to participants ages 14 and older.

The Aug. 19 class costs $99, and space is limited. Registration is available at heyor.ca/N3WdYK.

Mason's baking career began while she was a student at Samford University and working at Birmingham's former Urban Standard cafe. After moving into the cafe's head baker position, she became increasingly interested in cakes and developed her own take on the exposed-layer "naked" cake style.

Mason sold her first cake in 2016 and continued building Daughters Baking through social media and word of mouth. The business opened its first storefront in Mountain Brook Village in July 2021. Today, the boutique bakery is known for cakes featuring exposed edges, colorful fillings and flavors inspired in part by nostalgic desserts and childhood favorites.