Shane Ware appointed as new Vestavia Hills police chief

Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Shane Ware was appointed the new police chief for Vestavia Hills on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes today announced the appointment of Shane Ware as the city’s new police chief, effective immediately.

Ware has been in law enforcement for 27 years and with the Vestavia Hills Police Department for 23 of those years. He has been an integral part in maintaining continuity of operations since former police Chief Dan Rary died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, the city said in a written statement.

Ware began as a police officer with the Bessemer Police Department in 1996 and moved to the Vestavia Hills Police Department in February of 2000. He progressed through the ranks from police officer, to corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently captain.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College, a master’s degree in justice administration from Faulkner University and many law enforcement-related certifications. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Downes, who has worked with Ware for the past 10 years, said in a press release that as the appointing authority for Vestavia Hills, he had the honor of evaluating some of the most talented people in the region who sought to fill Rary’s position.

“With an eye on sustaining our community’s safety, continuing a family culture within the Police Department and positioning ourselves to continue the utmost professionalism, I proudly announce the promotion of Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware as our new chief of police,” Downes wrote. “Chief Ware has supervised every division within the department during his two-plus decade career, been the recipient of multiple college degrees, both undergraduate and graduate, and proudly graduated from the FBI National Academy. Shane is a strategic thinker who will embrace the legacy of his mentor and predecessor, deceased Chief Dan Rary, while focusing on the opportunities to move the department forward in a cutting-edge manner. The mayor, City Council and I have the greatest confidence in our new law enforcement leader and welcome him to this prominent role.”

Ware, in the same press release, said this promotion is “a dream-of-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I am both humbled and honored to have been selected as the new police chief,” he said. “I am eager to continue the mission of this great organization. The number of internal candidates eligible for the position speaks highly of our organization’s talent and capable leadership. I want to thank City Manager Jeff Downes, Mayor Ashley Curry and the members of our City Council for this outstanding opportunity.”

A formal swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for the Dec. 11 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.