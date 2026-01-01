Cultivate Wellness dietitian to lead energy-focused nutrition class at Vestavia library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Cultivate Wellness will begin a January wellness series with “Nutrition for Your Best Energy” on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The class will be led by registered dietitian Vasu Thorpe and will focus on how nutrition impacts energy throughout the day, both at work and at home. The session is designed for anyone looking to start the year feeling more energized and informed about how food choices support overall wellness.

Cultivate Wellness is a group of registered dietitians serving the Birmingham area through individualized corporate wellness programming and one-on-one nutrition counseling. The organization specializes in practical, evidence-based guidance to help individuals and groups build healthier habits.

The January class is open to community members interested in learning how to fuel their bodies for better energy and performance.