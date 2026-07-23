Create glowing wine bottle luminaries at Vestavia library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills library. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has summer activities for all ages.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a Wine Bottle Luminaries workshop on Wednesday, July 29, from 3-4 p.m. in the Community Room.

The popular adult craft program returns for a special bonus session, giving participants the opportunity to create decorative luminaries from wine bottles using materials provided by the library.

In addition to the craft activity, attendees can enjoy snacks and have the chance to win prizes during the afternoon program.

The workshop is open to adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required and can be completed at vestavialibrary.org/event/wine-bottle-luminaries or by emailing terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.