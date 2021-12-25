Crafts, ‘Lego Olympics’ coming to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Crafts like these can be made at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this month.

This month at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, guests can make unique crafts and enjoy a “Family Lego Olympics” event to start the new year.

For another craft, patrons can make refrigerator magnets with Holly in the community room Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Registration is required, and there is no cost for admission. Contact Holly at holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or 205-978-4674 for more information.

Guests can make wine bottle luminaries in the community room Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. There is no cost for admission, but participants are required to register. Participants must be 18 or older. Contact Terri at 205-978-4678 or terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org for more information.

In the children’s department, families can compete with other families in multiple events at the library’s “Family Lego Olympics” in the community room on Jan. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Call 205-978-0158 for more information.

In the teen department, guests can decorate sweets and enjoy hot chocolate with friends in the community room Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.

There will also be an introduction to 3-D printing class Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m. in the Makerspace room for those interested in utilizing the library’s 3-D printer.

For a complete list of library events and for more information on the library, visit vestavialibrary.org.