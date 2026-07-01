Craft Lab explores botanical art at Vestavia Hills Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a botanical-themed edition of its monthly Craft Lab on Friday, July 10, from 7-8 p.m.

Designed for adults ages 18 and older, the workshop invites participants to create artwork using botanicals. All supplies will be provided, and attendees can also enjoy snacks and prize giveaways during the event.

Registration is required. Participants may register online at vestavialibrary.org/event/craft-lab-botanical-art or by emailing terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

The free program offers a creative evening for adults looking to explore a new artistic technique.