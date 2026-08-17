Take part in the 2026 Great Southeast Pollinator Census at Andy's Garden Center

× Expand Image courtesy of Andy's Garden Center

Andy's Garden Center will participate in the 2026 Great Southeast Pollinator Census on Aug. 21 and 22 at its Vestavia Hills location at 3351 Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills.

The annual citizen science project brings together participants across Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida to collect information about pollinator populations. People of all ages can participate, and no previous experience identifying insects is required.

Participants select a flowering plant, observe it for 15 minutes and record each pollinator that lands on the plant. Counts can include bees, butterflies, flies, wasps and other beneficial insects. The observations are recorded on an official counting sheet and submitted as part of the regional project.

Andy's Garden Center will have flowering plants available throughout the nursery for observations, and staff members will be available to answer questions and help participants get started. Visitors can complete a single 15-minute count or spend additional time exploring the nursery and learning about pollinators.

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census is designed to collect data that can help researchers better understand pollinator populations while introducing residents to the insects that play important roles in gardens and ecosystems.

Participation at Andy's Garden Center is free, open to all ages and does not require registration. More information about the regional census is available at gsepc.org.