Council honors former mayor Wuska

Neal Embry Starnes Media Former Vestavia Hills Mayor Sara Wuska speaks to the Vestavia Hills City Council after the council named a meeting room in the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center after her.

Following decades of public service, former Vestavia Hills Mayor Sara Wuska, who served as the city’s leader from 1984-88, was honored at the Aug. 23 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting.

The new meeting room adjacent to the bridge walkway in the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, currently under construction, will be named the “Sara Wuska Meeting Room,” honoring the former mayor.

“This is such a deep honor,” Wuska told the City Council at the meeting. “We are so blessed in this city to have … so many talented people care so much and give of their ability and their time and their love through the years. It’s a good place to raise a family and to grow old here.”

City Attorney Patrick Boone, who has known Wuska for decades, said she was a public servant “to help all of us.”

“I don’t know of a better public servant than you,” Boone said.

Also at the meeting, the council rezoned 3164 Belwood Drive from multifamily housing to a planned residential district. The property owner, Elm Properties, plans to build five townhomes on the lot, and will also add sidewalks. The lot is currently vacant, and has been vacant for several years, an Elm representative said. Parking will be available behind the units, he said.

In his report to the council, City Manager Jeff Downes said the city is currently working on their street repaving plan, and work will soon begin to repave portions of Cahaba Heights Road, as well as parts of the roadway just off Columbiana Road and U.S. Highway 31.

At the Sept. 13 council meeting, the council will consider the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.