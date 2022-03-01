Council holds short meeting

× Expand Emily Featherston

In a 10 minute meeting Monday night, the Vestavia Hills City Council voted to confirm Mayor Ashley Curry as the city’s delegate at the 2022 League of Municipalities and to amend the selection process for the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

As previously presented at the city’s strategic planning session, the changes to the Board of Education process update the language pertaining to applicants, calling for them to exhibit high character and represent the city well. The changes, proposed by Councilor Kimberly Cook, also include not necessarily setting interviews in the order in which applications are received.

In his report, City Manager Jeff Downes reminded residents that the Dogwood Festival begins this week. A list of events can be found here.