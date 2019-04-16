Council hears update on Blue Lake development at work session

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry The Vestavia Hills City Council listens during the April 15 work session.

A few months after it was discussed at a February strategic planning session, Blue Lake Drive and the surrounding area appears to be on its way to future development.

City Manager Jeff Downes informed the council at an April 15 work session that property owners in the area are on board with the city’s desire to build a road connecting Blue Lake to Timberlake Drive.

Downes said he needs to have the property appraised, and to hire surveyors and engineers. While he has money in his budget for appraisers and surveyors, Downes said he’s not sure about the cost of the engineers.

The estimated cost of the road is $600,000. There is a three-acre site near that area, Downes said, that could be the site of a hotel.

The council also heard an update from City Engineer Christopher Brady on traffic studies funded through a grant. Brady said several intersections are being studied, including where Rocky Ridge Road meets Shades Crest Road and U.S. 280. Signage and lane marking might be coming to the road, he said. Brady also said studies are being done as to how to improve Dolly Ridge Road and Gresham Drive ahead of next school year, when Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge is set to open. In the short-term, Brady said turn lanes could be improved and striping could be added.

In other business, the council: