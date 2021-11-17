Council discusses building tennis courts at Central, hears update on Altadena Valley Park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. National Signing Day Clouds roll over Vestavia Hills City Hall on Feb. 4.

Due to an over-budget bid on Phase 3 of the Wald Park renovations, which included tennis courts, a dog park, trails and a maintenance facility, the Vestavia Hills City Council is considering whether to place the tennis courts at what is currently a soccer field at the former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central campus.

The council first heard about the proposal at the Nov. 8 council meeting and heard more details at a Nov. 15 work session. The phase 3 expected budget was $1.7 million, but the bid came in at $3.8 million, which included eight courts, two restrooms and a pavilion, along with the other components of the project. If the city decided to just cut the tennis courts component, the cost would be about $2.3 million.

Under the proposal to build tennis courts at Central, the city could spend a total of $4.9 million, which is further over budget, but Boles said by doing so, they not only include all components of the project (save for the maintenance facility, currently at Central), but instead of eight tennis courts, they could build 12, along with a fully built-out tennis building, though the council could change the scope of the project if they so desire.

The soccer fields at Central are currently used for recreational play, but that could move over to the new field at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, along with the fields at Pizitz Middle School.

Mayor Ashley Curry advocated for at least having some tennis courts at Wald Park and called not having any at the park a “huge mistake.”

Vestavia Hills City Schools has not committed any funds for the project, but City Manager Jeff Downes said that is an option.

No decision was made at the meeting.

Altadena Valley Park update

The Altadena Valley Park Committee brought their recommendations before the council at the work session.

Committee members Tony Renta and Mitch Bevill recommended building a canoe launch and a course for disc golf. The committee will also examine existing drainage issues and use native grass to cut back on some of the maintenance needed at the park.

Adding 3.5 to 4 miles of walking trails is also possible.

The committee is looking at using different partners to help pay for a portion of it.

If and when the city determines to spend money or apply for grants, they would hold public meetings in the morning and at night so the public can give feedback on any projects.

Elections

City Clerk Rebecca Leavings said Jefferson County has officially moved one voting precinct from Horizon Church to Shades Mountain Baptist Church, and is currently looking at where to move voters who previously voted at Town Village, which will no longer be used.