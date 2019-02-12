Council approves resolution supporting changes to gas tax, sidewalk plans

× Expand Neal Embry Mayor Ashley Curry and council members Rusty Weaver and George Pierce talk during the Feb. 11 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting.

The Vestavia Hills City Council passed a resolution at the Feb. 11 council meeting supporting changes to the state of Alabama’s gas tax, including raising the tax and/or changing the amount distributed to cities and towns in the state.

If the tax is not increased, or the amount of money that comes to municipalities does not increase, the city will have to spend about $500,000 per year to reach its goal of paving each city street every 20 years, City Manager Jeff Downes said. Currently, Alabama municipalities receive 10 percent of tax revenue to be split between them.

In addition to the gas tax, the council also passed a resolution supporting a bill that would allow cities that are part of the Alabama Retirement System to opt back into Tier 1 retirement benefits. In 2013, the legislature changed the law, making all employees hired after Jan. 1, 2013 Tier 2 employees, receiving less benefits, including the loss of sick time upon retirement, whereas Tier 1 employees, classified as anyone hired before Jan. 1, 2013, have their sick time converted into their pension upon retirement. Because of the change, Vestavia has lost employees, including police officers, to other cities like Birmingham that have their own retirement system.

Downes said Vestavia is too small to have its own retirement system.

The council also passed a resolution asking the state legislature to protect city employees from being sued in their individual capacity, following a 2015 lawsuit in which a police officer was sued individually after being involved in a motor-vehicle accident while on duty.

“In my opinion, it’s unfair,” Mayor Ashley Curry said. “... We owe it to our employees to get this passed.”

On the federal level, the council passed a resolution supporting a U.S. House of Representatives bill that would reverse recent action taken by the Federal Communications Commission relating to regulation of small-cell technology and control over public streets assets. As small-cell technology makes its way across the nation, paving the way for the 5G voice and data network, the FCC has recently asserted federal authority over the amount of fees cities may charge telecommunications companies for installing the technology, as well as review standards, aesthetics and the “shot-clock” rule, meaning if a city does not respond to construction plans as submitted by the company within a certain time frame, it is considered approved. The federal bill, House Resolution 53, would return control to local governments.

SIDEWALKS

In other news, the council approved a policy allowing public-private partnerships in the construction of sidewalks. That policy was then applied in an ordinance authorizing KADCO LLC to construct sidewalks on Poe Drive, where the company is also building residences.

The city will contribute $49,999 for what is estimated to be a roughly $130,000 project, Downes said. The plan is for KADCO to build about 1,200 feet of sidewalks connecting to existing sidewalks, and work will begin shortly, Downes said. The sidewalks will be inspected by the city and must meet city guidelines, and the city will not pay their portion of the project until the sidewalks are finished and have passed inspection, Downes said.

Downes also said the city plans to resurface Poe Drive after sidewalks are installed.

The council also changed the date of a March council meeting from March 25 to March 18, with a work session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. before the meeting.

On first read, the council introduced an ordinance rezoning 3945 Crosshaven Drive, as well as 3955 and 3959 Wall Street from Vestavia Hills R-4 to VH B-2, where a proposed Chick-fil-A will be built. An ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Vestavia Hills City Schools was also placed on first read. Those issues and several others will be discussed at the Feb. 25 meeting.