Council approves economic development agreement at old Motor Lodge property

An agreement paving the way for a second Waffle House location in Vestavia Hills was passed by the city council at the Jan. 13 meeting.

The agreement, made with Maddox Enterprises, which owns two lots on the south end of U.S 31, the former Motor Lodge property, states that the city will waive half of a $75,000 lien placed on one lot in exchange for owner Larry Maddox not allowing anything other than a brick-and-mortar store on the second lot, which, up until mid-December, was used for temporary businesses. The agreement is contingent upon the closing of a sale of the first lot to Waffle House, which will open its second location in the city, with the other location less than a mile away off Columbiana Road.

Walter Barineau, who operates the Columbiana Road location and is the proposed developer of the new location, confirmed the existing restaurant on Columbiana Road will remain open, as it still has between 10 and 15 years remaining on its lease. Barineau acknowledged when that lease is up, Waffle House might not be able to renew it.

The new Waffle House, he said, would be bigger, but would have the same number of seats as the existing location.

Before and after the meeting, discussion centered around the recent construction of a concrete island at the intersection of Gentilly Drive and Columbiana Road, making it impossible to turn left onto Gentilly from Columbiana and vice-versa.

The project, carried out by Jefferson County, was done in conjunction with ongoing construction at the future home of Pizitz Middle School. Council members said they were aware of complaints made on social media, and a couple that lives near the island said they were concerned about whether an emergency vehicle could get down the street, and the inconvenience imposed on nearby residents.

Whit McGhee, director of public relations for Vestavia Hills City Schools, said the island was constructed to keep Gentilly Drive from becoming a queuing line for carpool at the school. McGhee said Jefferson County officials told the school the work needed to be done.

Vestavia’s City Manager Jeff Downes said he has spoken to both the county and the school system to ensure the city is “fully briefed” on future developments.

Downes also gave an update on several sidewalk projects throughout the city. Advertising documents are being finalized for East Street sidewalks, and the project should go out for bid by the end of January. The city has met with businesses on Cahaba Heights Road, and Downes said the project was well-received. The city is continuing work to bring sidewalks to Mountainview Road and sidewalks connecting Dolly Ridge Road and Rocky Ridge Road.

The city also recognized Julie Harper, civic activities coordinator, who retired in December after working for the city for 32 years.

In other business, the council:

Appointed Bill Brunson, pastor of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, to the Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority Board.

Approved an agreement with FH Concessions to sell concessions at city recreational facilities.

On first read, the city: