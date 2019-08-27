Council approves amendment to small-cell ordinance

× Expand Neal Embry Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting gives an update on the Community Spaces plan at the Aug. 26 council meeting.

After City Manager Jeff Downes proposed an amendment to an ordinance regulating fees for telecommunications companies bringing small-cell technology to the city at an Aug. 19 work session, the council approved the measure at the Aug. 26 meeting.

The ordinance, passed in December 2018, sets out fees that apply to telecommunications companies placing their technology, which will both enhance existing coverage and pave the way for the future 5G voice and data network, on existing utility poles or constructing a new pole.

While the initial issuance fee will remain $100 under the proposal, the city would collect $500 from the permit fee instead of the existing $200, though the annual license fee would decrease from the existing $500 to the FCC’s proposed $270.

The fee structure will not change until June 1, 2020, with AT&T set to pursue similar actions in neighboring cities. If the city agrees to alter the fee structure, Downes said AT&T has agreed to not wait until next summer to begin sending in permit applications for up to 70 potential small-cell sites, and would send in those requests under the existing fee structure.

The council also passed an ordinance authorizing an agreement with the company Vigilant to purchase devices that scan license plates. Vestavia Hills Police Chief Dan Rary said the purchase is built into the budget, and, once mounted on police vehicles, will scan and read license plates as officers drive, and will alert them if they are reported stolen or if the driver has warrants out for his or her arrest.

If the department finds the technology works and is satisfactory, some might be stationed in areas with higher crime rates in order to help curb burglaries and other crime, Rary said.

The council approved a $524,00 base bid for improvements at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, which will include the building of new playing surfaces and the extension of trail surfaces. A $34,000 alternate bid to build a new pavilion was also approved. The money will come from the Mine Reclamation Grant, Downes said. The work will be performed by Coston General Contractors.

Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting gave an update on various projects associated with the Community Spaces Plan:

Wald Park: Boles said work is continuing to renovate Wald Park, and that TCU is seeking to save money where possible.

Cahaba Heights ballfields: On Aug. 23, the Cahaba Heights ballfield received 4.4 inches of rain in less than 90 minutes, Boles said. However, teams “handled it well,” he said, and grading work is ongoing at the fields. Safety is also a priority, to ensure construction does not interfere with students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.

Community Center: The 95% estimate was over budget, so TCU is coming up with ways to bring the price down without “sacrificing programmatic items,” Boles said. TCU is currently in a six to eight-week redesign process.

In other business, the council: