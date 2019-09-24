Council approves agreements with ALDOT for Massey Road, pedestrian bridge projects

× Expand Neal Embry Vestavia Hills Fire Chief Marvin Green, left, stands with city councilor Paul Head to recognize National Fire Safety Week, Oct. 6-12, and the month of October as National Fire Prevention Month.

The city of Vestavia Hills can begin right-of-way acquisition to install sidewalks on Massey Road after an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation was approved at the Sept. 23 city council meeting.

ALDOT has approved the city’s construction plans, and with the city approving the funding agreement with ALDOT, right-of-way acquisition can begin, with utility relocation and the bidding process to follow, City Manager Jeff Downes said. The project is expected to cost about $2.7 million, with the city responsible for 20% and ALDOT responsible for 80%.

The agreement only addresses the building of sidewalks on the road, from U.S. 31 to Columbiana Road, and does not address the widening and improvement of the road.

The council also approved an agreement with ALDOT which approves the design and preliminary construction plans for the pedestrian bridge to span U.S. 31 between the Wald Park area and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. ALDOT must now approve the construction plans before moving on to the next phase of the project.

In order to purchase 18 new vehicles in the next fiscal year, the city council passed a resolution approving financing terms for the vehicles, as well as an ordinance authorizing Downes and Mayor Ashley Curry to take actions necessary to secure leasing and maintenance of the vehicles. As part of the FY 2020 budget, the city entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, who will lease and maintain the vehicles.

In his report to the council, Downes said as a part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, which authorized the state’s new gas tax, the city must submit a transportation plan showing what projects the city will use the money on. The city budgeted for about $146,000 in gas tax revenues, though those revenues will increase over time with the step increases added to the tax. While the city set aside about $676,000 for new construction, those specific plans have not been finalized, so the city will instead use their already-planned list of repaving and road improvements as their transportation plan, which will be up for debate at a future council meeting, Downes said.

In other business, the council approved an alcohol license for the Cahaba Heights Texaco at 3101 Cahaba Heights Road, and also approved the annexation of acreage adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge.

At a future meeting, the council will discuss an ordinance authorizing AT&T to construct a new cell tower in a corner of the soccer fields at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, the rezoning of 2647 Gresham Drive from Jefferson County E-1 to Vestavia Hills Institutional, as well as an ordinance rezoning 2961 Green Valley Road from VH R-5 (multi-family housing) to VH R-9 (planned residential district).

The proposed plan at 2961 Green Valley Road is for Tower Homes to build 11 single-family homes on the property where apartments currently sit.

At a recent planning and zoning commission meeting, Price Hightower with Tower Homes said the homes, located at 2961 Green Valley Road, are between 1,133 square feet and 1,180 square feet, though they can be expanded to 1,800 feet. While the homes are usually two bed and two baths, they can be expanded to three beds, Hightower said.

The luxury homes will cost around $2,500 per month, Hightower said. The property was zoned R-5, for multifamily housing, and was rezoned R-9, for single-family homes. Tower Homes has owned the property for several years, and currently has residents in four apartment units. Hightower said those residents will be given plenty of time to find other housing, as they are on a month-to-month lease.