Council approves additional funding for Fire Department, discusses extension of Cahaba Heights entertainment district

Due to unexpected repairs and rising inflation, the Vestavia Hills City Council voted to approve additional funding for the Vestavia Hills Fire Department at the May 9 meeting.

The additional money being made available will be no more than roughly $220,000, according to the agenda packet. That money will cover the cost of roughly $112,000 in repairs to equipment. Fire Chief Marvin Green said two major pieces of equipment have suffered engine failure. The department has also experienced an “unexpected” rise in cost for diesel fuel and several smaller items, City Manager Jeff Downes told the council.

In his report to the council, Downes mentioned the possibility of extending the Cahaba Heights entertainment district to include the new Cajun Steamer and the surrounding property. The restaurant, which had its alcohol license approved by the council at the meeting, is seeking to host outdoor events at which they’d like to serve alcohol, but they’d need to be included in the already-existing entertainment district to be able to do that. The restaurant is expected to open May 23.

Downes said he’d work on gathering public input and bringing it back to the council before a vote on extending the district is held. Under the proposed expansion, nearby restaurants like the new Waldo’s Chicken and Beer would also be included.

The council also appointed Paige Coker as the city’s representative to the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority.

Downes also mentioned the project to improve safety at the Sicard Hollow Road and Blue Lake Drive intersection. At the May 23 meeting, the council will decide whether to approve paying Sain Associates about $211,000 for final design work on the project. The current recommendation is a roughly $2 million roundabout. Jefferson County has agreed to pay half of that cost, Downes said.

The council is also set to vote on a possible expansion of the Pawns pet boarding facility at the May 23 meeting.