Council appoints two new board members

Members of the Vestavia Hills City Council talk during the Dec. 9 meeting.

Two Vestavia Hills city boards had members appointed at the Dec. 9 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, which lasted just under 30 minutes.

Kevin Archer was appointed to the library board and Danny Marshall was appointed to the parks and recreation board, both voted in unanimously by the council. Marshall was one of six candidates for the parks and recreation board, while Archer was the lone candidate for the library board.

The council also approved an ordinance that authorizes an agreement between the city and Dolly Ridge Development, LLC, that allows the city to access a parking lot on city property by going through the development’s privately-owned property.

In his report to the council, Downes said the city is working on creating its stormwater management program for 2020.

In other business, the council:

Approved the refunding of overpaid sales taxes for two businesses. The first business overstated their sales tax that was due in the amount of roughly $8,690, while the second made an error in reporting what was tax-exempt and is due a refund of about $12,150.

Approved a resolution declaring a 2012 Jeep Liberty used by the fire department as surplus so it can be sold and replaced.

Approved an easement agreement for Alabama Power to access the new concession stand at Wald Park.

On first read, meaning they will be discussed at a future meeting, the council introduced a resolution authorizing Downes to purchase cancer insurance coverage for firefighters as mandated by a new state law, as well as an ordinance amending the site plan and issuing a conditional use permit at 3127 Blue Lake Drive, for the purpose of allowing construction on an additional 2,500 square feet of a 12,500 square-foot property that will be turned into a medical office.