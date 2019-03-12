Council annexes 13 homes into city

× Expand Neal Embry Council members Paul Head and Rusty Weaver, along with Mayor Ashley Curry, sit at the March 11 city council meeting.

Residents and soon-to-be residents of the Magnolia Cove subdivision will soon be residents of the city of Vestavia Hills.

The city council voted at the March 11 meeting to annex 13 homes in the subdivision, some of which are being constructed by Chase Beard, owner of CRB Construction.

Councilor George Pierce, who grew up in the Auburn area, also told the council and the public that those affected by the deadly tornadoes are most in need of money to help power equipment being used in cleanup efforts. Those able and willing to donate can call Providence Baptist Church at 334-745-4608.

Councilor Kimberly Cook also announced an upcoming vacancy on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education. Applications are due to the city by April 8.

In other business, the council:

Declared several city vehicles as surplus.

Approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to construct a turnout to provide access to U.S. 31 at Waldridge Road.

Approved a resolution clarifying the health insurance benefits for retired employees.

Approved an ordinance authorizing a joint purchasing agreement with Vestavia Hills City Schools for lawn maintenance services.

The council also went into executive session to discuss “matters of trade and commerce.” On Tuesday, Downes said no action was taken at the meeting.

On first read, the council introduced a resolution authorizing Downes to expend no more than $30,000 from the library fund for a remote locker system for Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park residents and also to purchase a vending machine for the Makerspace area of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, to be reimbursed $20,000 by an LSTA grant. That issue will be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.