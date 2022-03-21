Cornhole Classic back at Good People Brewing Co. April 9

× Expand Staff photo. Teams participate in the Cornhole Classic in 2016. The Bell Center’s 10th annual Cornhole Classic returns to Good People Brewing Co. on Saturday, April 9.

The Bell Center’s 10th annual Cornhole Classic will be back at Good People Brewing Co. this year on Saturday, April 9.

The classic, a fundraiser for the organization, had to be held at the Bell Center in 2021 because the city of Birmingham wasn't issuing permits to keep COVID-19 cases down, said Macy Craddock, marketing and development director at The Bell Center.

Craddock said registration is $50 dollars for teams that pre-register and $60 for teams that pay the day of the tournament.

The tournament allows for a maximum of 60 teams to participate in the tournament, she said.

Registration for the event will begin at 11 a.m. and the tournament will start at noon.

The Bell Center for Early Intervention provides services to children with a variety of special needs including cerebral palsy, autism and Down syndrome, among others with an occupational therapist, a physical therapist, an early childhood special education teacher and a speech pathologist.

Craddock said these events are important to the organization because they “keep the doors open” and give them the ability to provide services to more than 100 infants and toddlers annually.

“Without these signature fundraising events and the help and support of the community, we wouldn’t be able to provide therapy to infants and toddlers with developmental delays,” Craddock said.

Cornhole Classic

WHERE: Good People Brewing Co.

WHEN: Saturday, April 9, noon; registration begins at 11 a.m.

COST: Registration is $50 dollars for teams that pre-register and $60 for teams that pay the day of the tournament

WEB: thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic

