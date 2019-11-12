Cooper reflects on 29 years at Jimmie Hale Mission at Vestavia chamber

× Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Jimmie Hale Mission Executive Director Tony Cooper speaks at the November luncheon of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

As 29 years of his life devoted to the Jimmie Hale Mission wind down at the end of 2019, Tony Cooper said the only reason the downtown ministry has done so well is because of God’s blessing.

“God has blessed us,” Cooper told a crowd gathered Nov. 12 at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. “For 75 years, we’ve experienced God’s blessing and God’s direction, and we thank him for that.”

Cooper will retire at the end of 2019 after spending the last 29 years as the executive director of the mission, which offers a shelter, kitchen and various rehabilitative ministries for both men and women. The mission is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Cooper encouraged those in attendance to take time to “smell the roses,” to enjoy their lives.

“The blessings of today will far outweigh the challenges,” Cooper said.

The “product” of the Jimmie Hale Mission is changed lives, Cooper said. Cooper shared stories of some of those changed lives, like one man who walked into the shelter homeless, and 13 months later became a homeowner.

One man who spent time at Royal Pines recovery center had his parents come to his graduation. His dad, Cooper said, was so overcome with emotion he could not bring himself to speak at the beginning of the service. Later on, he raised his hand, and then walked over to his son and put his arm around him.

“I thank God for using Jimmie Hale Mission to give me my son back,” Cooper said the man said.

“That’s why we do what we do,” Cooper told the crowd.

In another story, Cooper said a woman and her children drove to Jessie’s Place, the shelter for women. The children ran out of the car and asked, “Can we stay, or do we have to sleep in the car again?”

“The good news is they never had to sleep in their car again,” Cooper said.

While Cooper said the mission does not “preach at” anybody, there is required bible study and chapel services for those who stay at the shelter, and staff is trained to share the Christian faith with those they come into contact with.

“Christianity is part of who we are,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he’s learned that no one is immune from one day needing help, as he’s seen military veterans, lawyers and doctors come through the doors at Jimmie Hale.

“There but by the grace of God go I,” Cooper said.

Cooper introduced the new director of the mission, Michael Coleman.

“Michael’s excited about being here, but I’m more excited because I’m headed out,” Cooper said. “The mission is in good hands.”

Coleman said he is thrilled to be at the Jimmie Hale Mission and is looking forward to getting to know everyone in the community.

“I am who I am in life because I came in contact with a God who loves me in spite of who I am,” Coleman said.

Coleman said he hopes to show the love of Jesus, not just talk about it.

The next chamber luncheon will be Dec. 10, where the crowd will listen to a performance by the girls’ honor choir of Pizitz Middle School.