Cookie Fix Cookie Crusher 5K coming to Cahaba Heights on April 19

Magic Moments, a wish-granting organization dedicated to children in Alabama facing chronic life-threatening or acute life-altering conditions, is having a 5K fundraiser on Saturday, April 19, in The Heights Village in Cahaba Heights.

The Cookie Fix Cookie Crusher 5K is the first of many new races joining the Alabama Race Series. The 5K is scheduled to start at 8 am. The cost to participate is $40 + a $3.50 sign-up fee. Runners get a finisher’s medal and race T-shirt.

There also will be a 200-yard dash at 9:30 a.m. to give the youngest racers a way to participate. The cost for the 200-yard dash is $20 + a $3 sign-up fee. An after-party will follow in Heights Village.

To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/CookieFixCookieCrusherVH5K.