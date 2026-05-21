Construction to begin last week of May for Rocky Ridge Road turn lane

× Expand The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a contract to design a right-turn lane on Rocky Ridge Road where it intersects Dolly Ridge Road.

Jefferson County is expected to begin work next week to add a right turn lane from Rocky Ridge Road to Dolly Ridge Road to help with traffic flow, City Manager Jeff Downes told the Vestavia Hills City Council this week.

County and city officials wanted to wait until this school year ended to begin the project because there will be less traffic in the area during the summer, Downes said. The goal is to have the project completed before school starts back in August, he said.

The city of Vestavia Hills covered the $90,000 cost for design work and Jefferson County crews are handling the construction.

Sidewalk extensions and a pedestrian crossing addition will be done in conjunction with the turn lane addition, Downes said.

In other roadwork news, the city in June plans to repave about 4 miles of city streets, including streets in the Countrywood neighborhood, Country Brook Lane, Gresham Drive, Dolly Ridge Road and Vestavia Forest Place.

The June paving projects are part of the city’s commitment to pave eight to 10 miles of streets each year, Downes said. More streets are set to be paved later this year, Public Services Director Lori Beth Kearley said.

Work also continues on Massey Road, the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 at Wald Park and the city gateway sign under construction at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Interstate 65. Those projects, while behind schedule, are all slated to be completed this summer, Downes said. “They’re making steady progress.”

The Massey Road and pedestrian bridge projects are being coordinated by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

In other business Monday, the Vestavia Hills City Council: