Concert series takes the stage at Wald Park

Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Sean Michael Ray will perform at Wald Park on April 22.

Musician Sean Michael Ray is scheduled to perform at the Wald Park Grand Lawn at 7 p.m. April 22, sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Ray is a family-friendly musician, and all ages are welcome to attend the event, the library said.

On April 15, the library will have its Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. at Wald Park. Young children can participate in the Easter egg hunt, visit the live petting zoo, create a craft and enjoy snacks. The Easter bunny will be available for photos. The event is for toddlers through second graders.

Families can also take advantage of a spring/Easter photography studio April 4-16. The photos will be available in the Makerspace area. Spots can be reserved online at vestavialibrary.org.

The Alabama School of Fine Arts will perform in the community room at 10:30 a.m. on April 28, with coffee and refreshments being served at 10 a.m.

For those looking to restock their reading shelves, the library will give away free books and goodies while supplies last beginning April 1 at the adult services desk. The giveaway is in recognition of April as “National Library Month.”

Those fond of snakes can visit the community room at 6 p.m. on April 12 for family night with Aaron Hancock and The Reptile Show. Hancock will bring his reptile collection for guests to meet. Call 205-978-0158 to register.

For more library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.