Community Night Out set for Oct. 6

Photo courtesy of Cinnamon McCulley. Residents enjoy the Community Night Out 2021 event at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

An annual event meant to help people get to know first responders is coming to Vestavia Hills City Hall early this month.

Community Night Out is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

The annual event is “an opportunity for Vestavia Hills first responders to interact in a positive environment with members of the community,” said Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware.

The event, which usually draws several thousand guests, is an effort by the police department to continually improve relations between the department and members of the community. It also serves as a way for members of the community to get to know more about the fire department and the tools they use to keep the city safe.

“This event is designed for families and school-age children to enjoy an evening of music, games, food, jump houses, photobooths and public safety apparatus and equipment,” Ware said.

In addition to the food and games, the police department will be giving away T-shirts and first responder swag, Ware said.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the VHPD Facebook page, facebook.com/vestaviahillspolice, or call 205-978-0123.