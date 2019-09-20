Community Night Out set for Oct. 1

× 1 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills hosted their annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 2, 2018, during which members of the fire and police departments and residents were able to interact in an informal and fun way. × 2 of 3 Expand Staff photo. A Vestavia Hills Belle pins a police badge on a boys shirt during the annual Commuity Night Out in Oct. 2018. × 3 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Residents were able to write thank-you notes to the first responders who keep Vestavia Hills safe at the annual Community Night Out in Oct. 2018, and the Vestavia Belles hung them for everyone to read. Prev Next

Community Night Out will once again return to Vestavia Hills City Hall on Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in an effort to continually improve police and community relations.

This year’s event will feature jump houses, a firefighter obstacle course, police and fire equipment and vehicles on display, a “mugshot” photo booth, free food and a “Transport, Assist, Rescue, Adopt” van [T.A.R.A.] from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, at which visitors can adopt pets.

There will also be live music, local vendors and organizations, as well as safety demonstrations at the event, which is in its ninth year, Capt. Johnny Evans with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said. This year’s event will also feature a special Alabama Bicentennial celebration, Evans said. The celebration will be a “birthday party” for Alabama, featuring a cake, Evans said.

There’s usually between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors each year, Evans said, and the event does help create better relationships and more trust between the community and law enforcement. The fire department is also part of the event, allowing people to interact with them and for children to interact with their equipment and vehicles.

“I like the fact that people can come and approach us and it’s not in a formal setting,” Evans said. “... People aren’t nervous [at Community Night Out].”

The event is free to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit the VHPD Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/vestaviahillspolice, call 978-0123 or email vhpfndn@gmail.com.