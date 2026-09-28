Community Night Out connects Vestavia Hills residents with first responders

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills will host Community Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The free family event will give residents an opportunity to meet members of the Vestavia Hills police and fire departments while connecting with neighbors, local businesses, civic groups, churches and other community organizations.

Activities will include jump houses, free food, local vendors and music from a family-friendly DJ. Halloween costumes are encouraged, and attendees can bring chairs or blankets and stay throughout the evening.

Community Night Out is Vestavia Hills' version of National Night Out, an annual initiative designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Vestavia Hills holds its event in October rather than during the traditional summer period to avoid the heat and accommodate local schedules.

The rain date is Thursday, Oct. 22.

For more information, visit vhal.org or call 205-978-0100.