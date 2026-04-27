Community meeting set on proposed car wash, coffee shop in Rocky Ridge

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills A New Day Car Wash similar to this one is being proposed for 2534 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

There will be a community meeting tonight (Monday, April 27) at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center concerning a proposed car wash and coffee shop in the 2500 block of Rocky Ridge Road.

Ben Pement is seeking approval from the city of Vestavia Hills to put a New Day Car Wash at 2534 Rocky Ridge Road, directly north of the Publix shopping center, and a Bullet coffee shop at 2530 Rocky Ridge Road. The car wash would be owned and run by LIV Development, while the coffee shop is proposed to be developed by John Benner at GenRev Properties.

The new development on 2.4 acres would replace an office building. The cases initially were set to be heard at the April 9 meeting of the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, but the developers asked for a continuance to allow them time to meet with nearby residents and attempt to address concerns.

The city received at least 75 communications from nearby residents opposed to the proposed redevelopment.

Tonight’s meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.