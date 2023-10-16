Community Grief Support announces 2023 “Hope for the Holidays” Community Education Program Dates

Community Grief Support (CGS) is pleased to announce its annual “Hope for the Holidays” community education programs in November. After the loss of a loved one, the first holiday season can bring on a great deal of stress, anxiety, depression, anger, and sadness. CGS is offering 3 free “Hope for the Holidays” workshops to help those who are facing their first holidays as a loss survivor. The workshops are offered in two different locations and virtually:

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9-11:30 a.m. -Southminster Presbyterian Church, 1124 Montgomery Highway, 35216

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9-11:30 a.m.- Virtual Online Workshop

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9-11:30am- Guiding Light Church, 1800 John Rogers Drive, Irondale, 35210

A continental breakfast will be served at each seminar (9-9:30am); the program begins at 9:30 a.m.

Steve Sweatt, LPC-S/LMFT, CGS clinical director and grief counselor will lead the workshops. Jan Owen will provide the online program. Also, a panel of loss survivors will share how they have and continue to deal with their own personal holiday grief (spousal loss, adult-child- loss, and parental/family loss).

Since COVID began in early 2020, we have experienced significant loss—with the accompaniment of depression, anxiety, trauma, complicated, and exacerbated grief. Assuming a lead role as an educator in our community for almost 30 years, Community Grief Support has provided more awareness, more understanding, and more education around grief for those who are trying to find hope, understanding, and healing after the loss of loved ones.

For almost 30 years, Community Grief Support has provided—at no cost—individual, couples, and family grief counseling; more than 20 loss-specific grief support groups annually in 11 communities; and grief education programs throughout the Greater Birmingham area. No one should have to grieve alone, and CGS offers these crucial services for adults who have lost a loved one and are struggling to cope with loss. CGS' mission is to improve the quality of life for bereaved adults who face the challenge of rebuilding their lives without their loved ones – finding hope, healing, and even joy again.

If you or someone you know is facing this 2023 holiday season after the loss of a loved one, register for these programs at: communitygriefsupport.org/programs/hope-for-the-holidays or contact Steve Sweatt at 205.870.8667 or email: ssweatt@communitygriefsupport.org for more information.

Admission is free.