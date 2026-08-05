Community cornhole tournament returns to support Vestavia Hills causes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Rotary Club

The Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club and the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club will host the 2026 Community Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Center.

The annual event brings together teams representing local businesses, schools, civic organizations and public safety agencies for an afternoon of friendly competition while raising money for community causes.

Since 2022, the tournament has raised more than $40,000 to support Vestavia Hills first responders, Vestavia Hills students and Children's of Alabama.

This year's field includes teams from organizations such as the Vestavia Hills Police and Fire departments, Vestavia Hills Public Service, Vestavia Hills High School's robotics, math and debate teams, as well as numerous local businesses and community partners.

The top two teams will advance to the statewide Rotary Cornhole Tournament on Aug. 22 at Otey's in Crestline Village.