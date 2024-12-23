Commemorative pavers for sale for Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Renta Urban Land Design A sketch of the Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial planned for Altadena Valley Park in Vestavia HIlls, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation has begun accepting orders for people who want to purchase a commemorative brick for the new Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial at Altadena Valley Park in honor of a U.S. military veteran.

For $150, people can have a 4-by-8-inch brick engraved with a person’s name and a dedication message inscribed (three lines, 18 characters per line). For $250, the inscription can go on an 8-by-8-inch brick (6 lines, 18 characters per line). The money will help pay for the construction of the memorial.

The foundation also is seeking contributions for naming rights to the Veterans Memorial Plaza ($25,000), Veterans Memorial Monument ($15,000), Veterans Memorial gallery of service flags ($10,000) or one of three veterans memorial benches ($5,000 each).

The plan is to put the memorial near the new parking area at Altadena Valley Park. Read a story about the planned memorial here.

For more information or to purchase a commemorative brick, go to vhal.org/vhprf, or email Katherine Gorham or Leigh Belcher at vhprfinfo@gmail.com with any additional questions.