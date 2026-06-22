Color Explosion Art Camp encourages bold creativity in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Image courtesy of Art Club

Color Explosion Art Camp will take place July 6-9 at 3131 Bellwood Drive in Vestavia Hills.

Designed for children ages 6-11, the camp will meet Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and is limited to 20 participants.

Campers will explore color mixing, painting and mixed-media projects while experimenting with bright palettes, patterns, splatter techniques and expressive brushwork. Organizers say the camp encourages children to move beyond perfection and create energetic, playful artwork.

Registration is $325 and is available at hisawyer.com/art-club-2/schedules/activity-set/1804419?source=camps.

Organizers note that camp fees are nonrefundable for 2026 because of venue costs.