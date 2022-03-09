Colleagues mourn death of state Rep. David Wheeler

State Rep. David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills, died unexpectedly March 9 at the age of 72.

Wheeler was finishing up his first term in the state House of Representatives representing District 47, which includes parts of Hoover and Vestavia Hills. He had qualified to run for another term before his passing.

One of Wheeler’s fellow state representatives, Jim Carns, R-Vestavia Hills, who represents a large portion of Vestavia, said Carns was a dear friend, a great person and a great patriot, and he will remember how strong-willed he was.

The loss of Wheeler cast a somber mood over Montgomery Wednesday as legislators were in session, Carns said.

“I talked to him on Sunday,” Carns said. “Life is fragile.”

State Rep. David Faulkner, R-Mountain Brook, said the Jefferson County delegation honored Wheeler during a meeting Wednesday morning.

Despite being a freshman legislator, Wheeler came in with a wealth of political knowledge, Faulkner said. Wheeler ran unsuccessfully against Jack Williams for House District 47 in 2014, held roles with both the state and Jefferson County GOP and worked as a lobbyist for Alabama Power.

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, said it was a “real shock” when word got out in Montgomery that Wheeler had passed.

“He was a very focused, talented individual,” Waggoner said. Wheeler was very bright and liked by both Democrats and Republicans, Waggoner said. “He was just a good guy."

Statements on Wheeler’s passing poured in throughout the day Wednesday.

“Every member of the Alabama House Republican Caucus is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our colleague, Rep. David Wheeler, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him,” said state Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter on behalf of the state Republican Caucus. “A kind and jovial man with a broad smile and firm handshake for those he encountered, Rep. Wheeler was dedicated to his district and worked hard to represent the constituents who elected him. He stood firm in his conservative beliefs and understood that the moral character and values unique to Alabamians are what make our state such a special place to live, work, worship and raise a family. Alabama has lost a statesman, and those of us who were fortunate to work alongside him have lost a good and trusted friend. The members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus join me in lifting up the Wheeler family in this time of need and asking God to give them strength and consolation in the days ahead.

“Godspeed, good friend. You will be missed,” Ledbetter said.

John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama GOP, said Carns was a “stalwart” in the party.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the news of Rep. Wheeler's passing,” Wahl said. He was a stalwart in our party for many years – long before his election to the Alabama Legislature. In addition to serving on our ALGOP Executive Committee and as our state party treasurer, Rep. Wheeler was a longtime member and past-chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party Executive Committee, and an active member of the Mid Alabama Republican Club. His passion to serve the people of House District 47 cannot be understated, and his presence in the Legislature will be sorely missed. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels also released a statement.

“Our hearts go out to all who knew Rep. Wheeler,” Daniels said. “He was a strong advocate for his district, and the community will mourn his loss. We will always be grateful for his service to others and his hard work to improve the lives of his constituents.”

Gov. Kay Ivey said Wheeler was a “good man, devoted to his values, his community and Alabama.”

“He was taken from us too soon,” Ivey said. “I know he’ll be missed by all, especially by the people he served in Jefferson County. His wife, Diane, and his loved ones are in my prayers.”

Ivey ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday until sunset on March 10 in honor of Wheeler.

Carns said he and Wheeler made a good team as representatives from neighboring districts.

“He was a fast learner,” Carns said. “I will miss him.”

Carns said the state Republican Party will choose a Republican candidate to fill Wheeler’s spot on the ballot ahead of the November election. That person will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Jim Toomey and Christian Coleman.

As the search begins for Wheeler’s replacement on the ballot and possibly in the state House, Carns, a veteran legislator, said he hopes to play a role in that process, as finding the right candidate will be crucial.

“I need another David Wheeler,” Carns said.

Funeral arrangements for Wheeler were unknown Wednesday night.