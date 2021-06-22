The Vestavia Hills Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a ceremony at Vestavia Hills High School on May 25. Although not every senior participated in the ceremony, a total of 470 seniors graduated in this class.
Photos by Ingrid Schnader.
