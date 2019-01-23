City seeks public input for planning session

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills Listens is intended to provide an online forum for residents to post questions and comments on city business and interact with city leaders as they seek public input.

The City of Vestavia Hills is seeking public input ahead of their strategic planning session next month.

The session is scheduled for Feb. 4 through Feb. 5 at city hall, and residents can inform city leaders about what should be prioritized in 2019. To participate, residents can go to a discussion online at Vestavia Hills Listens at http://bit.ly/VHListens. Paper copies are also available in the mayor’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The survey will close at 5 p.m. on January 29.