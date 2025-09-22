City's 75th anniversary party set for Oct. 2 at City Hall

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The city of Vestavia Hills plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a party on Oct. 2, 2025.

It’s time for the big 75th birthday party for Vestavia Hills.birthday party for Vestavia Hills.

City officials have set aside Thursday, Oct. 2, as the 75th celebration day, with the party happening from 5 to 7 p.m. on the front lawn outside Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The event will take the place of the city’s annual public safety Community Night Out and will be set up in a similar fashion, Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley said. There will be police and fire vehicles on display, free food, a disc jockey playing music and booths with displays by Vestavia Hills businesses and organizations, she said.

At least 30 entities have expressed an interest in participating, including The Vestavia Hills Police Foundation, Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Truist Bank, the Jefferson County Commission, Buffalo Rock, Community Coffee, Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club, Donato’s Pizza and Bruster’s Ice Cream, McCulley said.

Mayor Ashley Curry will make some brief remarks at the beginning of the celebration, and the choir from Vestavia Hills Elementary School East will sing the national anthem, she said. All current city elected officials and previous city elected officials who are still alive have been invited to the celebration, though neither of the two previous mayors who are still alive — Sara Wuska and Butch Zaragoza — are expected to be able to make it, McCulley said. Wuska is elderly and doesn’t get out much, and Zaragoza now lives in Florida, she said.

Some of the free food expected to be available includes barbecue and hot dogs, McCulley said.

The official anniversary of the city’s incorporation is Nov. 8, but city officials thought the weather would be better for an outdoor celebration in October, McCulley said. Plus, having the event in November could have put it in conflict with Veterans Day or Thanksgiving activities, she said.

Everyone in the city is invited to the free event on Oct. 2, she said.